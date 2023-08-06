NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. NOW has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). NOW had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NOW will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in NOW by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.