NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
DNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
NOW Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. NOW has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in NOW by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NOW Company Profile
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
