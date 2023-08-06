Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCSL. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Hovde Group downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 42.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 169.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

