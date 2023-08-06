Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Obsidian Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

OBE opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.05 and a 52-week high of C$13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$772.29 million, a PE ratio of 0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.58.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 107.79%. The company had revenue of C$180.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post 1.3666667 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

