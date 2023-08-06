Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $555.06

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.06 ($7.13) and traded as high as GBX 870.47 ($11.18). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 862.80 ($11.08), with a volume of 1,847,387 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.78) to GBX 400 ($5.14) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.06) price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 740 ($9.50) to GBX 640 ($8.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 642.20 ($8.24).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,307.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 582.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 553.82.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.