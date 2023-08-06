Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) and Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Critical Contrast

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) and Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Pan Pacific International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 1 4 4 0 2.33 Pan Pacific International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus price target of $62.69, suggesting a potential downside of 14.05%. Given Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is more favorable than Pan Pacific International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $1.83 billion 2.47 $102.79 million $1.94 37.60 Pan Pacific International N/A N/A N/A $812.19 0.02

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Pan Pacific International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Pan Pacific International. Pan Pacific International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Pan Pacific International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 6.45% 8.92% 5.89% Pan Pacific International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pan Pacific International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Pan Pacific International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products. It provides its products primarily under the Ollie's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie's Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way, and Middleton Home names. The company was formerly known as Bargain Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. in March 2015. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names. The GMS Business segment operates general supermarkets under the APITA and PIAGO names. The Rent Business segment recruits tenants of retail properties; The company is also involved in the maintenance of buildings; development of real estate properties; management of leasing spaces; general wholesale; provision of logistic services, such as management of inventory and sales order, as well as internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production. In addition, It operates retail stores under the Nagasakiya, Kyoyasudo, Picasso, Don Quijote USA, Gelson's, Marukai Corporation, Don Don Donki, and Times brand names, as well as under the private brand names, including JONETZ, Style One, Prime One, and eco!on. The company was formerly known as Don Quijote Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation in February 2019. Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

