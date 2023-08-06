Openview Management, Llc Sells 10,044,250 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Openview Management, Llc sold 10,044,250 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $61,269,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Expensify Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $5.95 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $492.78 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Expensify in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.