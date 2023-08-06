Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 204,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $141.97 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

