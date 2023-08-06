Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in KBR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in KBR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.06%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

KBR Profile



KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

