Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $242.85 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.06.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.10.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.