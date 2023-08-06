Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Middleby by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.43.

Shares of MIDD opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

