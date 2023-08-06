Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Saia by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.59, for a total transaction of $1,182,080.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,295.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,747 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.31.

Shares of SAIA opened at $424.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.59. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.70 and a 52-week high of $437.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

