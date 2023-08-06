Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 467,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,763 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 358,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 124,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

