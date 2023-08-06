Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $1,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Iridium Communications stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

