Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.28 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Crocs by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $105.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $151.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

