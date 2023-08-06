Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $2.21 Million in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in US Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in US Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in US Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of USFD opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.49.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

