Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GL. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

NYSE:GL opened at $113.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.74. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

