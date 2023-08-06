Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 434 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $206.50 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.28 and a 52-week high of $209.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.24 and a 200 day moving average of $180.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total value of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,469.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,469.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

