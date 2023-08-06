Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 501 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVY stock opened at $185.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.64. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.