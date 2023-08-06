Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,908 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.