PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $33.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on PD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,149,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,149,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,148 shares of company stock worth $3,273,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PD stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

