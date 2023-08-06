Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $68.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLMR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Palomar Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $58.52 on Thursday. Palomar has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70.

Insider Activity at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $239,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $528,440 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

