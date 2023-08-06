Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as high as C$1.21. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 300,000 shares.
Pan Orient Energy Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90.
Pan Orient Energy Company Profile
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 27 sections of oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pan Orient Energy
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.