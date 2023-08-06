Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Increased to C$42.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.87. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $396.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.0946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

