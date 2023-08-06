Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $429.29.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $414.15 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $421.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,454. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

