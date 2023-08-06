PaySign (PAYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PaySign Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $1.90 on Friday. PaySign has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at PaySign

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 20,303 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $38,169.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,510,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,880,490.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 59,032 shares of company stock valued at $114,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaySign

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 70,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PaySign from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

Further Reading

