PCCW Limited (PCCWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on September 13th

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1052 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
PCCW Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCCWY opened at $5.10 on Friday. PCCW has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.
About PCCW
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PCCW
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.