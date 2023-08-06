Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

WOOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.54.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 57,301 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

