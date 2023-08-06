Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 350 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

