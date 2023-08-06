Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 3,979 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in BCE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.