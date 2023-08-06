Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,299 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 90,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 229,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

