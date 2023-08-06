Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.86 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

