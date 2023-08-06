Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $782,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

American Tower Stock Down 0.5 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT opened at $184.77 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

