Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $815,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,512.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

