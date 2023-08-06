Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $815,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BHP stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
