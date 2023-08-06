Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7,777.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $56.46 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

