Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. KBC Group NV grew its position in M&T Bank by 501.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in M&T Bank by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,094 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $139.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

