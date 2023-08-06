Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $88.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.