Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,403 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 387.1% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 55,494.3% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

