Portage Biotech Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portage Biotech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.93). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Portage Biotech from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Portage Biotech stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Portage Biotech by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 40.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

