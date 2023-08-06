PowerSchool (PWSC) to Release Earnings on Monday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. On average, analysts expect PowerSchool to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PowerSchool Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE PWSC opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -160.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $569,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,115,882.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,287 shares of company stock worth $1,399,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 35,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 201.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 68,247 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth about $3,145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter worth about $5,702,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWSC. Barclays cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

