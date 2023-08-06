Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.33.

NYSE PGR opened at $126.54 on Wednesday. Progressive has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.22 and a 200 day moving average of $134.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,440. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Progressive by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 230,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153,546 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 248,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 261,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

