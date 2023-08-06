Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as high as C$2.01. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 8,556 shares changing hands.

Pulse Seismic Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$105.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Pulse Seismic’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. It owns and manages licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 8,29,207 linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

