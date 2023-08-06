Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Insider Activity at Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

In other Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $74,951.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,951.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,443 shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $74,951.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at $74,951.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 12,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $130,703.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,506.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,246 shares of company stock worth $206,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 116.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 68,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

