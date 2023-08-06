Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Quaker Chemical from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 2.3 %

KWR stock opened at $182.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 387.64 and a beta of 1.39. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $216.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.29 and a 200 day moving average of $194.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $495.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.20, for a total value of $752,068.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Quaker Chemical news, CAO David Will sold 138 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $28,346.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,921.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.20, for a total transaction of $752,068.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,413. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 16.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.