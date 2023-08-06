Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Cut by Zacks Research

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.
Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.4 %
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,265,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after purchasing an additional 622,291 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,159,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,594 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,153.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,153.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 67.26%.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
