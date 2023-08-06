Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Cut by Analyst

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Incyte in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Incyte alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Incyte Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

NASDAQ INCY opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $86.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Incyte by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Incyte by 1,370.4% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 12,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Incyte by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,917,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.