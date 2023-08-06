Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.18%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

