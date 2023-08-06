Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

