Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CSX Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CSX in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

CSX Stock Down 4.2 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,086,000 after buying an additional 803,035 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 691,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after buying an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 60,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 516,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.