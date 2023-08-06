Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Champion Iron Limited Issued By Cormark (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$463.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.34 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

CIA stock opened at C$5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.06. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.99 and a one year high of C$7.60.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

