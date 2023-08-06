Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WGO opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,346,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,814,000 after acquiring an additional 124,911 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9,623.7% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,833 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,320,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,039,000 after acquiring an additional 76,112 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $20,015,940.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,840,206.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.27%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.